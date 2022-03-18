204NW Kiddie Patrollers Meet MP Kevin Lamoureux

Photo courtesy: Edison Garcia

By Leila Castro

Leilacastro.ca@gmail.com

Through photos shown in his slide presentation, nine-year-old Gab Gonsalves explained the reason why Kiddie Patrol group of 204 Neighbourhood Watch Inc. had to be created. The Kiddie Patrol is composed of young volunteers who walk with their parents during 204NW’s safe walks. Gab presented for 15 minutes. A few of the photos he showed were those of playgrounds in Winnipeg where drug paraphernalia and broken glasses were found. “Those are places that we, kids, frequently go to, however those places are also the most unsafe,” Gab said while presenting.

“I think that people can learn a lot from young people, from children,” the MP Mr. Kevin Lamoureux said when it was his time to speak in the roundtable discussion. The MP said that the presentation of 204NW Kiddie Patroller sends a strong and powerful message, “When a kid or anyone goes to a playground, they should feel safe. When you go to the sand box, your hand should not be cut by broken glass. When you walk in a yard beside a school, you should not be able to find any needles, because those needles are very dangerous. “

The mock community roundtable discussion that was held with the 204 Neighbourhood Watch Inc. Kiddie Patrollers and the Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North Mr. Kevin Lamoureux, was informative and covered timely topics. Twenty-five people attended the event held at the Punjabi Banquet Hall. The eight Kiddie Patrollers exchanged questions and answers with the MP in a lively discussion. Thea Aco asked the first question, “What are the politicians doing to make us, kids, safe?” The other questions asked to the MP were, “What is your age?” and “Do you like being a politician?”

After the heavy topic about community safety, what followed was an entertaining story telling by the Member of Legislative Assembly of Manitoba for Tyndall Park Cindy Lamoreaux. It was also when most kids decided to have their second round of pizza.

The event served well its purpose, it was a great learning experience for the young volunteers and for everyone in the room. Before wrapping up, the kids said they can’t wait to have the same event again.