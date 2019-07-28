Klyza Castro of Davao City is Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia Pacific International

Klyza Castro of Davao City was named Asia Pacific International during the coronation night of Mutya ng Pilipinas 2019 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The other winners are April Short of Zamboanga City, Mutya ng Pilipinas 2019 World Top Model Philippines; Tyra Goldman of Nevada, Mutya ng Pilipinas 2019 Tourism International; and Louise Janica Arroyo An of California, Mutya Pilipinas 2019 Miss Overseas Communities. Cyrille Payumo of Pampanga was first runner-up, and Maxinne Rangel of Batangas was the pageant’s second runner-up.