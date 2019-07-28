Robredo calls for gov’t, public and private sectors cooperation re PUVs modernization

Vice President Leni Robredo calls the government to discuss ways with the private and public sector regarding the modernization of public utility vehicles (PUVs) en route for the improvement of the country’s transport system.

Speaking at the launch of Star8 electronic-jeepney program in Naga City, Robredo cited the previous resistance from the public due to higher cost. As the cost is now lower, she said both the private and public sector should work together to find ways on how it can be more acceptable to everyone. She also cited that the shift into e-transport was forthcoming amid the climate change and global warming disaster.

The Naga City event is a partnership among Bio Renewable Energy and Natural Technologies (BRENTECH), Star8 Green, Naga city government, Landbank of the Philippines, and the Metro Naga Chamber of Commerce and Industry.