UPLB students stage walkout protest

Students at the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) participated in the UP system-wide walkout to protest campus militarization.

The students started the walkout at around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in front of the Humanities building. The contingent composed of hundreds of students then proceeded to the Carabao Park, near the UPLB gate and held a short program. Several faculty members also joined the walkout. According to Jade Ashley Corpuz, spokesperson for Anakbayan-Southern Tagalog, they are opposing the recent attacks of the government on the youth, including the attack on progressive students during the Senate hearing; and the proposal of Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa for the military and police to enter universities.

