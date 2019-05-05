Viral video prompts temporary closing of portion of Boracay beach

A video which has gone viral on social media sites led to the temporary closing of a portion of the beachfront of world-famous Boracay Island in Malay town, Aklan province.

The video showed a Chinese woman helping a child relieve herself along the shoreline, while another person was shown burying diapers in the sand a few meters away. Natividad Bernardino, chief of the Boracay Inter-Agency Rehabilitation Management Group (BIARMG) said that the local government of Malay has already cordoned off the area near the iconic Willy’s Rock along Station 1. The area covers at least 100 meters of the beach front It was closed to tourists for 48 hours pending the results of water samples taken by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB).