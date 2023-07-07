Kim Chiu hopes to work with more Kapuso stars

Photo: IG @chinitaprincess

Kim Chiu is thrilled about It’s Showtime’s transition to GMA Network, Inc. The actress expresses her excitement over the move, stating, “It’s interesting, it’s something you really want to watch and look forward to. Our reach has become wider, and we’re just very happy and thankful that we can be seen on many platforms. We will bring joy to more viewers.” Kim says with a smile.

According to Kim, the collaboration between ABS-CBN and GMA in various projects is a positive sign for the entertainment industry. She adds, “We can never really predict what will happen tomorrow, so we just have to enjoy what’s happening now. Let’s live the experience, embrace the change, and be happy.”

Kim hopes to have more Kapuso stars as guests on their noontime show.

For the actress, they will do everything they can to entertain their avid viewers. “Of course, that’s exciting for the madlang people viewers. Everything we do is for the madlang people. At least we give them a different taste,” Kim concludes.

Meanwhile, starting today, Kim can also be seen in “Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen” through Amazon Prime Video. The 8-episode online series features Kim alongside Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, Kylie Verzosa, Frenchie Dy, Kaladkaren, Liza Lorena, and Christopher de Leon.