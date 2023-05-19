Jets Hockey Development Camp Empowers Young Players of Diverse Backgrounds

In an effort to foster inclusivity and embrace the rich cultural diversity within its fanbase, the Winnipeg Jets took significant strides last season by hosting two heritage nights dedicated to the Filipino and South Asian communities. These events not only highlighted the NHL’s commitment to diversity but also provided a platform to engage and inspire young individuals of diverse backgrounds. As part of these initiatives, over 40 kids aged 10-15 years old with Filipino, Asian, and South Asian heritage were invited to participate in a special six-week Jets Hockey Development camp, emphasizing on-ice skills development and off-ice training.

The Filipino Heritage Night and South Asian Heritage Night, held last November and February respectively. The events created an inclusive environment where fans from these communities could celebrate their heritage while enjoying the thrill and excitement of live hockey at Canada Life Centre.

Both heritage nights featured cultural performances, traditional food, and pre-game ceremonies that honored the contributions of the Filipino and South Asian communities to the rich tapestry of Winnipeg’s cultural landscape. The Jets organization took great care in ensuring an authentic representation of these communities, collaborating with local cultural groups to curate an immersive experience for fans attending the games.

The Jets’ commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion extended beyond the two heritage nights. The “Grow the Game” camp, offered by the Jets Hockey Development (JHD), aims to provide professional hockey development opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels. Under the guidance of experienced coaches, the participants of the Jets Hockey Development camp received top-notch instruction and mentorship.

The Jets’ commitment to expanding their program offerings and meeting the needs of all players is a testament to their dedication to youth development and creating a stronger, more inclusive hockey community. By providing opportunities to players from diverse backgrounds, the Jets Hockey Development camp is actively bridging gaps and breaking down barriers in the sport.

The Winnipeg Jet’s efforts to promote diversity and inclusion serve as an inspiration to other teams and fans alike. By continuing to prioritize these values, the Jets are shaping the future of hockey and making it a game that truly belongs to everyone.