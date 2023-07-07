Jessica Soho Allegedly Declines Vice Ganda’s Appearance on her show

In the latest episode of “CristyFerMinute” on One PH, celebrity reporter Cristy revealed that Jessica Soho allegedly doesn’t want Vice Ganda to appear on her show. Cristy cited a reliable source who claimed that he or she is a cousin to Jessica’s makeup artist, confirmed this information.

During Vice Ganda’s concert at the Araneta Coliseum in May 2013, he made a controversial gang rape joke involving Jessica Soho. The joke received significant backlash, prompting Jessica to release a statement emphasizing that rape should never be used as comedy material.

Vice Ganda publicly apologized to Jessica on “It’s Showtime,” expressing regret for his offensive remark. He initially wanted to apologize personally over the phone but was told by Jessica’s assistant that it wasn’t the right time to talk. As a result, he made his apology public to reach Jessica and her fans.

Photo: IG @km_jessica_soho

Photo: IG @praybeytbenjamin