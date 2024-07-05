Jennylyn Mercado’s Absence from GMA Station ID Explained

MANILA, Philippines — Jennylyn Mercado’s manager, Becky Aguila, addressed the actress’ absence from GMA Network’s latest Station ID and dismissed rumors of a network transfer.

Aguila, founder of Aguila Entertainment, clarified in a statement to The STAR, “Jennylyn is a loyal artist of GMA and will always remain loyal for as long as her mother network wants her to stay.” She explained that Jennylyn missed the Station ID shoot due to unavailability on the scheduled day. Aguila assured that GMA extended an invitation, which they appreciated.

Aguila also urged the public to stop spreading false accusations and online hate. Besides Jennylyn, Aguila Entertainment manages other Kapuso stars, including Beauty Gonzalez, Mikoy Morales, Jon Lucas, and Jennylyn’s husband, Dennis Trillo.