*In the Trail of a Dead Astronomical Object*

The red spot of Jupiter is a bleeding heart

How could even faith in love tear lovers apart?

Who still puts one’s fate in the sight of a comet

When chances are small as the key of a locket?

Are there really systems beyond Andromeda?

In the vastness humans are only mantissa!

The Earth is just a globe on the palm of one’s hand

A flat map of lines and shapes of skies seas and land

Sleepless nights are the result of uncertainty

Moments when fiction mixes with reality

The mind is revolving in spherical motion

Million hearts beating loudly in consternation!

Why wish upon the trails of long dead meteorites?

What is so special about the aurora lights?