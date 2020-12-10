COVID-19 vaccines: shades of hope with a warning from INTERPOL

The race to acquire the most coveted product in medical history has just begun.

And the mass injection has just started to end dreadful COVID-19, a pandemic which has been changing our lives.

Britain has just announced last December 2 that the United Kingdom regulator has authorized the vaccine named “BNT162 by the BioNTech SE, Pfizer, Shanghai Fosun. And this consortium of vaccine makers has also sought authorization in the European Union.

Lately, the United States, thru the US Federal Drug Agency panel is set to meet and discuss on December 10 the possibility of an early January mass inoculation of the vaccine developed by Moderna. And in Canada, the possibility of Canadians to receive the vaccine from the same company, Moderna, will be in the early month of 2021, probably, January at least.

And in Asia, the Philippines has signed an agreement with Asta Zeneca for possible inoculation in September. Other countries are working on the budget to avail of the vaccines.

According to the World Health Organization, there are 210 pharmaceutical companies developing coronavirus vaccines.

Out of these 210 possible developers, the following are ahead in the quest to end the pandemic next year. And these include BioNTech SE, Pfizer, Shanghai Fosun, Moderna and University of Oxford AstraZeneca. Meanwhile China National Biotech Group Co, Sinopharm has reached the Phase 3 platform and hundreds of thousands of people including the frontline medical workers have already received the vaccines under an emergency use program. Russia’s Gamaleya Research Inc. has developed Sputnik V which has reached Phase 3 and has 91.4% efficacy.

And the caveat behind the near-availability of COVID-19 vaccines is the warnings by the INTERPOL (International Criminal Police Organization), an organization with 194 member countries to work together to make this world a safer place to enjoy life. INTERPOL supports the police and law enforcement agencies in its members in their effort to prevent crime and conduct criminal investigations.

INTERPOL issued a global alert to law enforcement agencies to its 194 member countries warning them of organized crime networks targeting COVID-19 vaccines, both physical and online.

“As governments are preparing to race out vaccines, criminal organizations are planning to influence in disrupting the supply chain,” said Jurgen Stock, INTERPOL Secretary-General. “It is essential that law enforcement is as prepared as possible for what will be an onslaught of all types of criminal activity linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, which is why INTERPOL has issued this global warning,” concluded Secretary General Stock.

And in the latest national broadcast in Canada, government officials issued a warning regarding the availability of COVID-19 vaccines on the internet. And probably, someone will call through your landline or cell phone about this vaccine.

The organized criminal will use all the possible ways to create chaos on how to stop this almost one-year-old pandemic which had killed millions around the world.

As we see the light at the end of the tunnel, caution is a vital action for safety.