Igniting Inspiration with Senator Osler



Sen. Gigi Osler, a trailblazing Filipina-Canadian, emphasized the importance of being a pioneer for the community during a recent empowering event hosted by the MFBC and Kultivation Festival. The event served as an inspiration for attendees, highlighting the need for trailblazers to forge paths that enable others to follow, ultimately contributing to the broader development and progress of society. Senator Osler pictured in the middle along with MFBC Board of Directors.

Fireside Chat with Sen. Gigi Osler Highlights Importance of Community

The Manitoba Filipino Business Council (MFBC), in partnership with Kultivation Festival, recently hosted a successful event focused on the impact of trailblazers in the community. Held on August 27, 2023, at the University of Winnipeg, Bulman Centre, the event aimed to inspire the next generation of Philippine leaders to shape the future of their community.

Sen. Gigi Osler, the pioneering Filipina-Canadian elected to the Senate, graced the event and shared her journey as a trailblazing figure leading change across healthcare, academia, politics, and the broader Filipino-Canadian landscape. During a fireside chat with by Karla Atanacio, MFBC Director of Youth Engagement, Sen. Osler highlighted the importance of being a trailblazer, not just for oneself, but for the community. “As a trailblazer, that’s a very kind thing to say. I will also say I didn’t recognize how important it is to be that trailblazer, to be the first not for yourself, but for others and for your community,” she said.

Being a trailblazer for the community is crucial as it sets a precedent, challenges the status quo, breaks down barriers, provides inspiration, fosters a sense of belonging, encourages diversity, and contributes to societal development and progress.

The event included an exchange of insights about her journey across various sectors, networking opportunities with business enthusiasts, professionals, and students dedicated to community service, and the forging of connections with compassionate mentors.

Flordeliz (Gigi) Osler, a globally recognized surgeon and advocate for equity, diversity, and inclusion, served as the event’s speaker. Dr. Osler served as a mentor for Filipino and other racialized medical students across Canada and was the first woman surgeon and first racialized woman elected President of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), where she led the development of the CMA’s inaugural policy on equity and diversity.

The event sponsors, UWSA and Tito Boy Restaurant were acknowledged for their steadfast support and hospitality.

The MFBC and Kultivation Festival extend their heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, sponsors, and Sen. Gigi Osler for making the event a success.

Photo by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal