Highlighting Filipino Vendors at RREX

As Filipino Day approaches, attendees can look forward to not only spectacular performances but also a delightful array of Filipino vendors at the Red River Exhibition (RREX). These vendors will offer a taste of Filipino cuisine and unique products, providing a full cultural experience.

Kalesa Corner Food Truck

The Kalesa Corner Food Truck will serve up a delicious array of Filipino street food, offering authentic flavors straight from the Philippines.

Achie Collection

Your one-stop shop for chic totes, artistic tees, vibrant handmade jewelry, and more! Our curated pieces promise joy and uniqueness, perfect for gifting or self-indulgence.

Jimel’s Bakery

A beloved name in the community, Jimels will bring a variety of Filipino delicacies that are sure to satisfy your taste buds.

VIVA Hotdogs

Indulge in the flavorful and mouthwatering offerings from VIVA Hotdogs, where classic hotdogs are given a Filipino twist.

Photos by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal