Gilas Pilipinas Upsets World No. 6 Latvia in Olympic Qualifier Opener

Gilas Pilipinas’ Justin Brownlee | Photo: FIBA



MANILA, Philippines — In a stunning start to their Paris Olympics campaign, Gilas Pilipinas defeated World No. 6 Latvia, 89-80, in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia on Thursday morning (Manila time).

The Philippines maintained control throughout the game, holding off Latvia’s attempts to close the gap. Justin Brownlee led the charge with 26 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. Kai Sotto contributed significantly with 18 points, eight rebounds, and an assist on 7-of-10 shooting.

Despite leading 77-56 at the end of the third quarter, Gilas faced a fierce 13-2 run from Latvia that narrowed the lead to 79-69. Brownlee halted the run with a crucial midrange jumper, followed by a pivotal three-pointer that restored a 14-point lead with 3:29 remaining.

Latvia, led by Rodions Kurucs, Roland Smits, and Rihards Lomazs, fought back but fell short. Key free throws by Chris Newsome and Dwight Ramos secured the win for the Philippines. Newsome, June Mar Fajardo, and Ramos also scored in double digits.

This victory marks the Philippines’ first win against a European team since defeating Spain in the 1960 Olympics. Gilas Pilipinas will next face World No. 23 Georgia on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. (Manila time), with a win or a narrow loss ensuring their place in the semifinals.