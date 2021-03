Focus on Filipino Music



Winnipeg’s The 1221 signs recording contract

Winnipeg’s band of brothers, The 12/21, are excited to announce that they are now under BLACKSHEEP RECORDS MANILA and Viva Records Philippines! Let’s look forward to a proper full-length album soon!

Based in Winnipeg, The 1221 are the Maceda brothers–Roman (vocals/guitars) and twins Rico (bass/vocals) and Roque (drums).