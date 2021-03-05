Three of the Country’s Top Production Houses Collaborate for Big Movie Project

Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards

The second day of March marked the sealing of a huge deal between GMA Pictures, VIVA Films and APR Entertainment in their biggest production to date – the Philippine’s adaptation of the Japanese drama, “Pure Soul,” from where the hit Korean movie, “A Moment to Remember” was also adapted from.

Said project also paves the way for the first-time pairing of two of the country’s bankable stars namely: New Generation’s Movie Queen Bea Alonzo and Asia’s Multimedia Star, Alden Richards.

Witnesses to the contract signing ceremony from VIVA were President and COO Vincent del Rosario, Viva Artists Agency President Veronique Del Rosario-Corpus, and Senior Vice President for Content and Production Valerie Del Rosario.

From GMA Network’s side were GMA Films, Inc. President and Programming Consultant to the Chairman and CEO Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, First Vice President for Program Management Jose Mari Abacan, Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Communications Angel Javier Cruz, and Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara.

Representing APT Entertainment Inc., were CEO and President Mike Tuviera, COO and CFO Jojo Oconer, and Vice President for Production Operation Camille Montano.

Also in attendance at the said ceremony was Bea’s manager Shirley Kuan.

During the said event, Vincent del Rosario said what the audience can look forward to with this Filipino adaptation is that while it will stay true to the original Japanese plot, it will contain traces of Filipino nuances that are sure to resonate with viewers.

(L-R) Viva Communications Inc President and COO Vincent Del Rosario, GMA Films, Inc. President and Programming Consultant to the Chairman and CEO Atty. Annette

For her part, Gozon Valdes shared how elated she was to have this project finally become a reality. Thrilled with Alonzo and Alden’s pairing, she believed both are perfect for their roles and is quite confident that both artists can pull off a performance that will show a unique Filipino adaptation.

Meanwhile, Tuvera enthusiastically expressed her excitement at making the film a theatrical experience for the viewers. Given that people want to see Bea and Alden together, they plan on making the audience feel the concept and characters in its full glory while in the theater.

As for both leading stars, Alden shared his gratitude to be trusted with such a meaningful role while Bea said she is excited about what their pairing can offer and is looking forward to injecting the Filipino culture to the script.

The movie is about a new couple whose marriage was put to the test with the wife’s diagnosis of early onset of Alzheimer’s disease. It shows the journey of how they coped and handled their fear, pain and uncertainty with this adversity.