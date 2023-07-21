Flair Airlines’ Soaring Success: More Destinations, More Jobs, More Fun!

Flair’s CEO Stephen Jones

Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier, Flair Airlines, is carving a trajectory for growth according to CEO Stephen Jones. Presently operating a fleet of 21 Boeing 737s, Flair is making significant strides in Canada’s aviation market. It’s expanding its network, with Kelowna, London, Ontario, and Victoria being the latest additions to its destination list.

As for future plans, he said, “We’re flying mostly domestically, but we’d like to reach warmer destinations as we expand further.” Potential new markets, he hinted, include sunny locales in the USA, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

One of Flair’s unique impacts on the aviation sector is its commitment to affordability. By maintaining low costs and fares, the airline has stimulated travel among Canadians who found it financially unfeasible previously. “If it’s $800 to fly to Vancouver, you’re not going to go, but if it’s 100 bucks, you’ll go,” Jones remarked, highlighting Flair’s mission to democratize air travel.

Besides passenger growth, Flair Airlines has also spurred job creation. Directly in Winnipeg, the company has created 136 jobs and spurred 325 tourism-related positions. As Flair’s operations grow, Jones anticipates more hiring in various roles.

Addressing the airline’s strategy for success, Jones highlighted the importance of a disciplined focus on their core market: price-sensitive leisure travelers. He also expressed pride in Flair’s operational performance, stating, “We run 90% load factors, and we’re doing it on time.” In June, Flair carried 436,000 passengers, a figure he expects to grow as the airline expands its fleet and network. Flair’s ambition is not just about growth, but operational excellence, a strategy Jones believes is their key to success.