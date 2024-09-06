Filipino Migrants from the 60s and 70s Honored at Manitoba Filipino Street Festival





Ley Navarro, Chair of the Manitoba Filipino Street Festival along with City of Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham kicked off the opening ceremonies with a special tribute to the pioneer Filipino migrants who made Winnipeg their home in the 1960s and 70s, celebrating their enduring contributions to the city’s cultural and economic fabric. These early migrants, who sought new opportunities in Manitoba, were honored for the legacy they have built over decades, with Mayor Scott Gillingham sharing his admiration and gratitude during the festival’s opening ceremony.



Wpg 150 Honorees- Merlita Quioge , Irene Capistrano, Natalia Van Hought, Magdalena Davy, Lourdes Malang Miranda, Rod Cantiveros, Felino De Jesus, Glorifer Shand, Gloria Magpali, Catalina Rararama, Loida O’Keefe and Lolita Pacrem.

As part of Winnipeg’s 150th-anniversary celebrations, Mayor Gillingham underscored the theme of “Our Shared Stories and Our Shared Future,” highlighting how the personal journeys of these migrants have contributed to the collective history of the city.

“Each one of these individuals and their families has a story,” Gillingham said. “A story about coming to Winnipeg, coming to Manitoba for new opportunities. And now, generations later, it is very much a shared future that they and all of us are creating.”



The mayor’s comments reflected the deep connection between Winnipeg and its Filipino community, which now makes up approximately 10% of the city’s population and continues to grow. Gillingham emphasized how this increasing diversity has enriched Winnipeg’s culture, making it a better place to live, work, and invest.

“One of the beautiful things about our city is our diversity. Winnipeg is increasingly diverse, and the cultures and communities are making wonderful contributions to our future. Certainly, Manitoba’s Filipino community is doing just that.”

In addition to honoring the migrants, the event marked another important milestone: the 45th anniversary of Winnipeg’s sister-city relationship with Manila. Mayor Gillingham celebrated the enduring partnership between the two cities, emphasizing the importance of fostering cultural exchange and mutual respect.

Photos by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal