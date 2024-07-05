Filipino Heritage Month Picnic in the Park wraps up with Multi-Cultural Music & Arts Event at Assiniboine Park

The Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba (PHCM) celebrated Filipino Heritage Month with an enchanting Picnic in the Park and Multi-Cultural Music and Arts event at Assiniboine Park. This vibrant event brought the community together, offering a feast of cultural experiences and was made possible by the generous support of sponsors including RBC, Scotia Bank, Vickar Automotive Group, Immigrant Centre, Duque Immigration, BMO, Safeway Sobeys, and J & F Travellers Hub and Co. Their contributions ensured that the event remained free for all attendees.

Special thanks are extended to the dedicated committee members, Ernesto Nicolas Ofiaza Jr, Roselyn Advincula, Garry Alejo, and Jun Isla for their exceptional work and teamwork, which made the event a memorable success.

Participating agencies such as CKJS Radio, the City of Winnipeg, Elmwood Community Resource Centre, Canadian Blood Services, Quezon Province, and Solid Mindanao also played vital roles in making this celebration special. The diverse array of performances added to the vibrant atmosphere of the day.

Photos by John Lopez