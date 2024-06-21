Filipino Day Brings a Spectacular Lineup of Performances

Filipino Day at the Red River Ex is on Sunday, June 23rd and it is set to dazzle attendees with a vibrant array of performances, thanks to the partnership support of the Filipino Journal. This much-anticipated event promises a full day of entertainment, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and dynamic talents of the Filipino community.

Red Barn Stage Schedule

Host: Tiffany Ponce

12:15 PM – KAYDAY

1:30 PM – Filipino Heritage Performing Group

2:30 PM – Rein

3:45 PM – Tiffany Ponce

5:00 PM – Mystrio

6:00 PM – Yzza

7:00 PM – Sound Check Music

8:00 PM – Sher

9:00 PM – Rag Dolls Band

Central Park Stage Schedule

5:30 PM – WPG Sikaran Martial Arts

6:30 PM – Villamor Sikaran & Arnis Martial Arts School

Join us for a day filled with music, dance, and cultural displays that celebrate the richness of Filipino heritage. Filipino Day is not just an event, but a celebration of community, tradition, and the vibrant spirit of the Filipino people in Winnipeg.