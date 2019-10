Father of Barretto sisters dies

Miguel Alvir Barretto, the father of celebrities Claudine, Gretchen, and Marjorie died on Tuesday at 82.

Actress Claudine Barreto, the youngest of the sisters, confirmed the sad news through her Instagram story. The actress also shared a short clip at the hospital during their final moment with Mr. Barretto. Claudine did not reveal why her dad was confined to the hospital. Marjorie shared that her father fell very ill right after blowing his candles on his birthday cake.