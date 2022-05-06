Duterte Declares Election Day as Special-Non Working Holiday

(Photo by Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg)

Malacanang announced on May 3rd that May 9, election day will be a special non-working holiday for the national and local elections.

Proclamation 1357 was signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea which stated the need to declare May 9 as a special non-working holiday to enable the people to properly exercise the right to vote, subject to the public health measures of the national government.

Duterte was asked earlier by the Commission on Elections to declare May 9 as a special non-working holiday to secure people’s full participation in this election.