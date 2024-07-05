Disneyland, the happiest place on Earth

Gem & Lita at Disneyland’s 50th

Sleeping Beauty Castle with Swans in the Moat

A mecca for tourists from all over the world. Disneyland is “the happiest place on earth”. In 1955, Walt Disney (1901 – 1966), the creator of many cartoon characters such as Mickey Mouse, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Fantasia, Pinocchio, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, Lady and the Tramp, and Sleeping Beauty, opened a huge amusement park called Disneyland in Anaheim, California. In 1971, another Disneyland called Disneyworld, opened near Orlando, Florida.

Originally, Disneyland is made up of five themed “lands”: Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, Frontierland, Adventureland, and Main Street, U.S.A. Currently, there are nine with the addition of New Orleans, Critter Country, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and Mickey’s Toots.

Feel the magic of Disney fairy tales and bring out the childhood within yourself in the fantasyland with its rides and characters such as: Alice in Wonderland, Pinocchio’s Journey, or Snow White’s Adventure.

Fantasyland also features a central courtyard dominated by King Arthur’s Carrousel, along with a sword in an anvil located in front of the carrousel. The Sleeping Beauty Castle with its turquoise-tiled towers, golden turrets, and working drawbridge, is the entrance to Fantasyland.

Tomorrowland is themed to the future and outer space by travelling through the galaxy and is home to major attractions such as: Space Mountain and Star Tours: The Adventure Continues.

Adventureland is a journey into a lush and tropical land where you can join Indiana Jones on a thrilling adventure, or take a riverboat ride through jungle waters, or climb through Tarzan’s Treehouse. There is also the enchanted Tiki Room. You can also enjoy the Jungle Cruise that travels along a waterway on a canopied-tramp steamer.

Frontierland is a re-creation of an Old West Town. Enjoy the thrills of a wild runaway train ride, or enjoy a Mark Twain riverboat cruise tour of the Rivers of America around Tom sawyer Island on a steam-powered stern-wheeler paddlewheel boat.

Main Street, U.S.A. is the famous street in Disneyland. Take a leisurely stroll down the street where the small-town America of the 20th century comes to life. The thoroughfare is inspired by Walt Disney’s childhood hometown, Marceline, Wisconsin.

New Orleans Square is home to Haunted Mansion and to the Pirates of the Caribbean. Why New Orleans? Because Walt Disney himself loved the city.

Critter Country, originally Indian Village featuring Native American and home to the Splash Mountain, is closed in 2024 for renovation.

Immerse yourself in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. An out-of-this-world land featuring “Star Wars” themed attractions and entertainment.

Mickey’s Toontown is a re-creation of the Mickey Mouse universe where visitors can meet the characters and visit their homes.

We enjoyed our photoshoots with Tinker Bell, a fictional character with her magic wand and fairy dust, and with the official mascot of Disneyland, Mickey Mouse and his girlfriend Minnie Mouse.

Till next time. Keep on travelling!

Gem & Lita with Mickey Mouse and his girlfriend, Minnie

Gem & Lita & Fairy Tinker Bell