Winnipeg Celebrates 126th Anniversary of Philippine Independence



The City of Winnipeg marked the 126th anniversary of Philippine independence. Mayor Scott Gillingham and Julie Holland Javier, president of the Manitoba Council of Canadian-Filipino Associations, Inc. (MaCFFAI) and Ladies of Rizal, led the flag-raising ceremony. Photo by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal

City Hall Filipino Flag raising marks 126th Philippine Independence Celebration

Also celebrates MaCCFA’s 10th Anniversary

Cloudy skies with a chilly gentle wind in the morning of June 12, the very day when the Philippines was granted independence by the Americans one hundred twenty-six years ago, City of Winnipeg Officials led by Mayor Scott Gillingham and Julie Holand Javier, president of Manitoba Council of Canadian-Filipino Associations, Inc.(MaCFFAI), president of Ladies of Rizal raised the Filipino Flag as the voices of young Filipinos from the Bilingual Program at Meadow West led by Asst.Principal Paul Ong, sang the Philippine National Anthem.

Clarita Ortega Nazario, vice president of MCCFA, opened the annual ceremony with prayers; and Fortunato Lim, principal, Margaret Park School, president of AHS, gave his nurturing years in Winnipeg and then introduced Mayor Scott Gillingham who delivered greetings to the Filipino community.

Genalyn Tan, past president of Manitoba Filipino Teachers Inc. (MAFTI), and vice president, Filipino Canadian National Congress, delivered the Filipinos’ history as creative and vibrant members of the mosaic of culture.

After the Flag-raising, a breakfast reception was held on the 2nd floor of the Council Building where the MAFTI Rondalla performed Filipino folk music; Tricia Magsino Magsino rendered some Filipino songs especially the internationally known song “Dahil Sa Iyo”; and a special performance of Summer Santos, daughter of Councillor Vivian and Jeffrey Santos.

Presents were Councillors Cindy Gilroy and Vivian Armstrong Santos, Rod E. Cantiveros, 1st president and one of the founders of MCCFAI. Some members of the Knights of Rizal, Sir Akio Utsunomiya, Sir Valen Vergara, Lady Ana Mariz Vergara, and other guests.

Gem Anis, former governor of the Winnipeg Batangas Association, emceed the event and cited the land ownership by the First Nations.









Photos by Rod Cantiveros