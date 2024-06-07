Canada Launches New Programs to Support Filipino Caregivers and Families

For decades, Filipino caregivers have been the heart and soul of many Canadian households, providing essential care to children, seniors, and persons with disabilities. Recognizing the invaluable contributions of these dedicated individuals, the Canadian government is taking significant steps to support caregivers and their families.

Minister Marc Miller

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, announced the launch of new, enhanced caregiver pilot programs. As the Home Child Care Provider Pilot and the Home Support Worker Pilot conclude this month, these new initiatives aim to provide a streamlined pathway for caregivers to obtain permanent residency (PR) in Canada. The ultimate goal is to make these programs permanent.

The new pilot programs offer several key features designed to improve the experience for caregivers. Firstly, caregivers will now be granted permanent residency status as soon as they arrive in Canada, a significant change that will provide immediate security and stability. Additionally, caregivers can now work for organizations providing temporary or part-time care for individuals who are semi-independent or recovering from illness or injury. This expansion of work opportunities ensures that caregivers can find suitable employment with reliable employers more easily.

To be eligible for these new pilot programs, caregivers must meet several criteria. They need to attain a minimum of level 4 based on the Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB), hold the equivalent of a Canadian high school diploma, have recent and relevant work experience, and receive a full-time job offer in home care. These requirements ensure that caregivers are well-prepared and qualified to provide the high-quality care that Canadian families rely on.

Minister Miller emphasized the importance of these new programs, stating, “Caregivers play a critical role in supporting Canadian families, and our programs need to reflect their invaluable contributions. As we work to implement a permanent caregivers program, these two new pilots will not only improve support for caregivers but also provide families with the quality care they deserve.”

Minister Rechie Valdez

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business, added, “After hearing stories and feedback from caregivers across Canada, I am proud that we are taking concrete action to support the caregiver community. Generations of women and men have advocated for this important pathway and have cared for our families and loved ones here in Canada. Now is the time to return the care they deserve.”

These new pilot programs mark a significant step forward in Canada’s efforts to address the evolving home care needs of its diverse population. They highlight Canada’s commitment to recognizing and supporting the hard work and dedication of caregivers, particularly those from the Filipino community, who have long been integral to the well-being of Canadian families.

In quick facts, it’s noted that as part of the 2024–2026 Immigration Levels Plan, Canada will admit over 15,000 caregivers as permanent residents. As of April 30, 2024, nearly 5,700 caregivers and their family members have become permanent residents since the launch of the Home Child Care Provider Pilot and the Home Support Worker Pilot in 2019.

These new programs are a testament to the enduring bond between Filipino caregivers and Canadian families, promising a brighter, more secure future for all.