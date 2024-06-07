Manitoba’s Weekend Getaway: Free Fishing and Park Access for Families!

Whiteshell Provinvcial Park

Pack your gear and grab your loved ones because this weekend, June 7 through June 9, the Manitoba government is rolling out the red carpet for family fun in the great outdoors. Manitobans are invited to enjoy a weekend of free fishing and free access to provincial parks, making it the perfect opportunity to soak up some sun and embrace the beauty of nature.

Whether you’re an experienced angler or a first-time fisher, you can cast your line without needing an angling licence across the province. Just remember, the rules still apply: check the 2024 Manitoba Anglers’ Guide for details on possession limits and size restrictions. While you don’t need a licence this weekend, you’ll still need one in national parks—sorry, no federal licence freebies here!

Leave the vehicle permits at home because they’re on the house this weekend. However, if you plan on camping, regular fees still apply. But don’t let that deter you from an unforgettable family adventure.

Birds Hill Park

Head over to Whiteshell Provincial Park for a special treat! Park interpreters will be offering guided tours of the Whiteshell Fish Hatchery, where you can learn about the fascinating process of raising various fish species. See hundreds of thousands of trout in outdoor tanks and dive into the rich history of fish stocking in Manitoba. It’s an educational experience that’s perfect for curious kids and adults alike.

Make sure to check the latest provincial park conditions at www.manitobaparks.com before you head out. There might be temporary closures or advisories, and you don’t want any surprises when you arrive. If you’re planning on camping, remember to only make fires in approved fire pits and always check for the latest fire restrictions to keep everyone safe.

This weekend is your chance to unplug and reconnect with nature. Grab your family, head to a provincial park, and enjoy some free fishing. It’s the perfect recipe for making lasting memories. Don’t forget to take lots of photos and share your adventure with us!

So, what are you waiting for? Adventure is calling, and Manitoba’s provincial parks are ready to welcome you with open arms. See you there! Biyahe Na Tayo: Manitoba Summer 2024