Basketball Fever: Sea Bears Thrill Fans with Strong Season Kickoff

Sea Bears Report & Photos By Ryan Reyes

The excitement was through the roof as the Sea Bears kicked off their second season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). After their first four games, the Sea Bears had already racked up three wins, sending fans into a frenzy. Last season’s performance, with 12 wins and six losses, saw the Sea Bears finishing second in the West and establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

The start of this season showed that the Sea Bears were ready to build on those successes. The team’s hard work during training camp paid off, and their early victories had fans buzzing with anticipation. Winnipeg was alive with basketball fever, as everyone was eager to see what their team would do next.

The Sea Bears were on a mission to continue their winning streak and make their mark in the CEBL. With each game, the excitement grew, and the fans’ cheers got louder. The Sea Bears were not just playing basketball; they were putting on a show, and Winnipeg was loving every minute of it.

Romeo Reyes & Family at the Sea Bears Home Opener at Canada Life Centre

Madriaga Family

Photos by Ryan Reyes