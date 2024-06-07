NEWS BITES: Act Now: Solutions for temporary and migrant labour in Canada

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the Senate Committee on Social Affairs, Science and Technology released its report on Canada’s temporary and migrant labour force, Act Now: Solutions for temporary and migrant labour in Canada. Over the course of its study, which began in November 2022, the committee heard evidence from workers, employers, labour unions, academics, policy experts and government officials.

Immigration news updates from the Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants newsletter “CAPIC Informs”

Bill C-71, An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (2024) is Introduced by IRCC

Under the new legislation, children born abroad to a Canadian citizen who was also born outside of Canada will be a Canadian citizen from birth, if their parent can demonstrate they have a substantial connection to Canada. The test is the parent has accumulated three years of time spent in Canada before the birth of the child.