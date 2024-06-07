When Your Heart Needs Inspiration

Winnipeg Blue Bomber Alum brings boundless enthusiasm to Travel Manitoba Visitor Centre



Milt Stegall, legendary Winnipeg Blue Bombers alumnus brought his boundless enthusiasm to our city. During his recent visit to the Blue Bombers Rookie Camp, Milt explored some of Winnipeg’s finest local businesses, spreading his infectious energy and love for the community.

One of the highlights of his visit was his trip to the Travel Manitoba Visitor Centre at The Forks, where he connected with long-time Bomber fans and signed autographs. Milt’s genuine passion for Manitoba’s culture and his eagerness to engage with fans were truly inspiring.

Seeing Milt interact with the community and share his love for Winnipeg was a testament to his character, both on and off the field. His dedication to giving back and supporting local initiatives showcased the heart and soul of Travel Manitoba’s mission.