ATU Local 1505 rejects City’s “final” offer

“It’s not all about the money!”

The members of The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, has again overwhelmingly rejected the City’s “final” contract offer, the third since the contract expired in January of this year.

A strong turnout of 1,224 members, roughly eighty four percent of the City’s Transit bus operators and maintenance workers, cast their votes, with 1,133 (92.56%) voting “NO” to the offer. There were 85 members who accepted the offer, while 6 of the ballots were “spoiled”.

The union has immediately sent out a counter offer to the City, following the tally last Friday, August 16, 2019, with the hope the City will resume negotiation talks to avoid any service disruptions. Contrary to the City’s previous press releases, the President of the ATU Local 1505 reiterates there is no plan to walk out of the job.

More information is available at http://www.atu1505.ca

Photo courtesy of Jaime Medida, Filipino Transit Bus Operator