As the World Changes

“What doesn’t kill you make you stronger”–Friedrich Nietzsche, German philosopher

As year 2021 comes to a close, and in year two of the COVID pandemic, we can’t help but look into the lives of humans, in general, and how many fared in the process.

Humans experience life differently. Some may seem “lucky” because they appear to have more wealth, while others struggle from hand to mouth. Wealth is just one factor which, for me, is manifested widely whether materially or through expression of thoughts and emotions. One can actually be “wealthy” in many ways. Luck or the lack thereof, on the other hand, I believe, is just a result of what one already possesses psychologically and/or physically. It comes around in one’s orbit either as a reward or a factor in life to be improved or learned from.

Coincidentally, lives were lost. To be honest, some economic factors went down with it, and emotions were not the only ones that were drained. How does one regain financial stability after such losses; all the more if that person provided the economic balance along with you? Life is never easy; more so, when there are young children involved who still do not have the capacity to earn and contribute to the financial upkeep of the family.

Thanks to the COVID pandemic, which has mutated into different variants in the two years that it has been around; the vulnerability as well as resilience of humans is continually being challenged.

In retrospect, many have been affected even at the onset of the COVID virus. Due to fear and loss of patrons/clients/customers, many companies closed shop / discontinued services, and quantities of people lost their jobs. As many were afraid that they have now become ill-equipped financially, the sanest to the most eccentric suggestions have been considered options to regain economic balance. One said jokingly, “Hóldapin ko na kayâ itóng bángko sa kánto? [What if I just rob the bank around the corner?]”

Zany indeed! But thanks to social media in the likes of Facebook, Youtube, TikTok, Instagram, and many other platforms–people now have a better option. A diverse number of them around the world who possess a huge amount of confidence discovered that they have talents and skills to teach and educate others, as well as to entertain. This, of course, has now become a rewarding income for them and their families.

Based on some documentaries, the income from publishing content on social media actually pays more than what a simple employee would normally receive.

Who wouldn’t want that?

It is just a positive note that crimes against people and involving homes seem not too rampant at this time. Maybe the pandemic has changed the mindset of even the vile ones.

On the part of long-distance relationships, couples who have held on for two years are encouraged to endure as another year is foreseen for the pandemic; but hopefully, more relaxed rules and regulations may allow travel and physical togetherness.

This is the norm today, as most of the people are at home to prevent the spread of the COVID. In like manner, it has been a general observation that many are glued to their electronic devices for a myriad reasons. This makes the spread of information and knowledge easier; and due to its nature, farther. It is now the viewer’s discretion which content to choose or subscribe to. This is the current and common global setup, but I do believe that it will change anew as the world is ushered back to a certain type of new normal. COVID is now part of this generation’s lives until such time when another genius arises to alleviate us of the dreaded diseases that result from it.

As the world changes, human beings and everything else about humanity, I believe, should follow suit. Any aversion will just cause conflict, making the ensuing adjustment difficult.

Humans have the propensity to adapt, although some people may seem to adjust slowly than others. After all, every human being is wired differently. The attitude of each towards life and the manner of which one should preserve it varies. Progress, I believe, should not be measured by how fast or slow a person goes. What’s important is that improvements are made–no matter how little they are–one step at a time.