A Grand Celebration of Filipino Independence Lights up Victoria Inn with Color, Music, and Unity

An unforgettable night of culture, music, fashion and the spirit of camaraderie marked the recent celebration of the 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence hosted by the Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba. Held at the Victoria Inn, this vibrant gala attracted over 500 attendees and celebrated the unique styles of Filipino formal attire.

The lush tones of barongs and ternos, traditional Filipino attire, painted a picture of a lively canvas. The night was a kaleidoscope of sequins, silk, and smiles, evoking the spirit of the Philippines in the heart of Manitoba.

The audience was treated to exhilarating performances by local Filipino singers and performers – Ronald Mervin Sison, Dr. Tricia Magsino, Jett Russell Panganiban, Paul Ong and Nerissa Garcia – whose melodic harmonies brought to life the story of the Philippines’ vibrant culture, resilience, and independence. Keynote speaker, Dr. Denise Koh, Chief Occupational Medical Officer with the Government of Manitoba with an eloquent tribute to her father, Dr. Eusebio Koh and the challenges and opportunities of the one million Filipinos in Canada.

Photos by Star Roxas | Filipino Journal