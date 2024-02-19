Xian Lim and Iris Lee: Fueling Romance Rumors

Xian Lim’s recent outings with film producer Iris Lee have sparked speculation about a budding romance, notably after they were seen attending a motorcycle riding school. In a shared photo from Watanabe Riding Development’s Facebook page, Xian’s arm rested on Iris’ shoulder while she held his hand.

This development comes shortly after Xian confirmed his split with actress Kim Chiu in December, coinciding with rumors linking him to Iris. Speculation about their relationship gained traction when Kim embarked on a solo trip in October.

Xian and Kim, collectively known as KimXi, began dating in 2012, but it wasn’t until 2018 that they made their relationship public. Iris Lee, a film producer, screenwriter, director, and editor, has worked on various projects, including collaborations with Xian, notably the VivaMax series “Parang Kayo Pero Hindi” in 2021.