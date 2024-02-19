GMA Network wins 26 awards at the 6th Gawad Lasallianeta

GMA Network dominated the 6th Gawad Lasallianeta, clinching 26 awards for its exceptional contributions to broadcasting and entertainment. The prestigious event took place on January 29 at De La Salle Araneta University. Highlighting its streak of excellence, “24 Oras” was inducted into the Hall of Fame as the Most Outstanding News Show for the fifth consecutive year.

The ceremony also posthumously honored Mike Enriquez for his impactful journalism career. Notably, Atom Araullo and Mariz Umali were celebrated as the Most Outstanding News Male Anchor and Female News Correspondent, respectively. Super Radyo DZBB received recognition as the Most Outstanding Digital Radio Station, with Barangay LS 97.1’s Papa Dudut named as the Most Outstanding Male FM DJ.

GMA Public Affairs excelled with multiple awards for its programming and hosts, including “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” and Jessica Soho for the Most Outstanding Magazine Show and Host. “Unang Hirit” emerged as the Best Morning Show, while “iWitness” and its host Kara David received accolades for documentary excellence. Atom Araullo and “Born to be Wild” were recognized in their respective documentary and travel/lifestyle categories.

The network’s entertainment sector shone with “Amazing Earth” and Dingdong Dantes winning in the educational category, and “Family Feud” being awarded the Most Outstanding Entertainment Show. “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” and “Pepito Manaloto Tuloy ang Kuwento” also received top honors in talk and comedy categories.

Kapuso stars Alden Richards and Barbie Forteza were celebrated as the Most Outstanding Film Actor and Drama Actress, with David Licauco and Mark Reyes receiving the Zeal for Lasallian Excellence Award. The Gawad Lasallianeta acknowledges media professionals and shows making significant impacts in the industry.