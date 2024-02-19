Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Sotto Excited for Their Sixth Child



Celebrity couple Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Sotto are expecting their sixth child, sharing the joyful news with an ultrasound image on Instagram. Expressing their gratitude, Hermosa reflected on the unexpected blessings of their large family, emphasizing the peace and joy that comes from their faith. The actress shared her awe at each pregnancy, likening the experience to the first time, especially upon seeing the baby’s heartbeat. Despite previously thinking their fifth child would be their last, Hermosa marvels at God’s limitless power and the surprise of their growing family. The couple’s announcement has garnered congratulations from friends and colleagues in the showbiz industry, including Kathleen Hermosa, Maine Mendoza, and Kaye Abad. Hermosa praises God for His plans and the happiness He brings to their lives, highlighting her trust and faith in the divine guidance they receive.

Photo source: Instagram @khsotto and @osotto