Music In Our Hearts, Sold-Out Pre-Valentine’s Concert

Musica Singers held another sold-out concert on February 10th at Pauline Boutal Amphitheatre, Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain, 340 Provencher Boulevard in Winnipeg.

Enthusiastic concertgoers filled the almost 300-seat amphitheatre as Musica Singers and Musically Yours (MY) Band rendered beautiful love songs in English, French, and Filipino.

Music in Our Hearts (La musique dans nos cœurs) is Musica Singers’ second series of its inaugural season. For the first time, MY Band joined Musica Singers to perform in concert, offering various genres of music including Filipino classics, American Jazz, Original Pilipino Music (OPM), and French love songs, with selections from younger generations.

The first half of the program featured Tagalog and English classics like “Kung Nagsasayaw Kita” and “What the World Needs Now Is Love” and French melodies like “La vie en rose”, ”Plaisir d’ amour” and “Comme d’habitude”. The second half brought beloved songs from the American Songbook, including “The Nearness of You”, “Misty“and”Autumn Leaves”. For nostalgia, OPM tunes like “Umagang Kay Ganda”, “Kahit Kailan” and “Tuwing Umuulan at Kapiling Ka” followed. The Big Sing gave an excited audience the opportunity to join the ensemble. The finale featured songs from Generation Z such as ”You are the Reason”, ”Meant to Be“, and “This is Me”. An encore performance of “Seasons of Love” followed thunderous applause from the audience.

“Congratulations on your concert. We enjoyed all the performances. Outstanding!”, remarked Mr. Ronaldo Opina, Philippine Honorary Consul.

Musica Singers of Manitoba is a non-profit organization that showcases Philippine music, art, and culture in Canada. Dante Aviso is the current Executive Director.

We are grateful to our Artistic Team and Singers:

Oscar Pantaleon Jr. director & principal conductior

Lorenz Edward Sarrondo, voice coach & assistant conductor

Sopranos: Jesse Alcasabas, Ymma Concepcion,Katrina Dimatulac,Vina Dimayuga,Milyn Armenio, Kate Tomo and Storme Zapata

Alto: Ira Alejo, Ma. Ashley Medina, Jean Lopez, Rowena Sta. Ana, Elizabeth de Leon

Tenor: Elmer Aquino, Ren Bonifacio, Ariel Fernando, Lorenz Sarrondo, Patrick Arnuco

Base: Dante Aviso, Emmanuel Dimatulac, Jim Lopez, Ricardo Manalang, John Zedrick Reyes

MY Band:

Jim Lopez, music leader & keyboard

Jesse Alscasabas, Ariel Fernando, Lorenz Sarrondo, vocals

Paolo Camus, violin

Shawn Porteus, lead guitar

Ren Bonifacio, bass guitar

Crisanto Aquino, drums & percussion

Collaboratiing artists:

Jett Panganiban, piano

Hannah Cachero, piano

Lorenzo Camus, violin

The success of this event was possible because of our hardworking volunteers, our generous sponsors, donors, supporters, and everyone who bought a ticket. Thank you for all your support.

Musica Singers is gearing for several upcoming concerts, notably “Together in Song” an Intercultural Choral Festival on March 16, 2024 and “Musica, An Evening of Kundiman and Philippine Art Songs” on June 8, 2024 at Seven Oaks Performing Arts Centre in celebration of Filipino Heritage Month. For ticket reservation inquiries for both events, please email musicamb.mktg@gmail.com.

Musica Singers and MY Band can be found on social media: @MusicaSingersMB and may be reached via email at musicasingers2019@gmail.com.

Photo credit: Rollan Temporosa Photography