Winnipeg’s Famous Whiteout Street Parties Return for 2023 Playoff Run

Hockey fans in Winnipeg, get ready to paint the town white! The Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties are back and better than ever. Economic Development Winnipeg (EDW), along with True North Sports + Entertainment (TNSE) and partners, is excited to bring back this community destination for fans to celebrate the Winnipeg Jets’ 2023 playoff run.

As the home of unforgettable playoff street parties, Winnipeg knows how to do this right! Don your jersey, and get your game face on because the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties are going to be the hottest events in town. Get ready to recapture the spirit and energy of 2018 and 2019 as you come together with thousands of fans in celebration of the Winnipeg Jets and showcase our amazing city to the world.

Starting with Game 3 against their Western Conference First-Round opponents, the Vegas Golden Knights, the Whiteout Street Parties will take place before and during every Winnipeg Jets home playoff game. The party gates will open two hours before puck drop on Donald Street between Portage Avenue and Honourary Dale Hawerchuk Way (Graham Avenue), adjacent to Canada Life Centre. You can join 5,000 fans and create a fun, entertaining, and safe environment to cheer on the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The streets will come alive as Jets games are broadcast on large screens at either end of Donald Street. You can indulge in delicious food and beverages available for purchase from a number of food trucks and kiosks. Guest hosts, DJs, and a variety of entertainment will add to the energy and atmosphere. You can also join the Winnipeg Jets Promo Team, pick up some Whiteout merchandise at the Jets Gear kiosk, and win exciting prizes.

The Whiteout Street Parties will be ticketed events, and $5 from each $10 ticket will be reinvested into the community through United Way Winnipeg. The money will support agencies whose work is centered around supporting those in our city experiencing homelessness, addictions, and mental health challenges. In 2019, the parties resulted in a contribution of more than $162,000 to United Way Winnipeg.

Thanks to the support of the Province of Manitoba, City of Winnipeg, and True North Sports + Entertainment, the parties will be safe and enjoyable for everyone. The Manitoba government is providing $75,000 per playoff round, and the City of Winnipeg is providing up to $15,000 per game in in-kind services to make the parties a success. Additionally, EDW will allocate $50,000 from the Special Event Tourism Fund to deliver an enhanced production.

The Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties are not just about hockey, they’re about bringing the community together to root for a common goal. The Honourable Heather Stefanson, Premier of Manitoba, said, “Our government is proud to support Economic Development Winnipeg and their partners in hosting the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties, which will also provide a boost to local businesses and the downtown community. GO JETS GO!”

The Whiteout Street Parties have a special way of bringing the community together and creating a positive impression of Winnipeg among hockey fans worldwide. Mayor Scott Gillingham said, “Not only do these street parties create a positive impression of Winnipeg among hockey fans around the world, but they give a boost to our self-image and have a tremendous impact on local businesses.”

The Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties are the chance to show the world once again what it means to be a Winnipegger. This is your team, your legacy, and your chance to be a part of something bigger than yourself. Kevin Donnelly, Senior Vice President, Venues and Entertainment, TNSE, said, “Our city is full of devoted fans with heart who know how to show up. We cannot wait to see the street adjacent to Canada Life Centre filled.”