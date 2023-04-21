Beauty: “Naubos English ko sa Sundance.”



Kapuso actress Beauty Gonzalez is excited about her upcoming international project, which she hopes will push through this year. She shared that attending the Sundance Film Festival in Utah last January was a great opportunity for her to network with producers and even see Hollywood stars like Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson.

During the press launch of a beauty brand that she endorses, Beauty talked about her experience at Sundance and hinted at her upcoming project. She mentioned that she will be working abroad and that the movie she worked on was already bought by Amazon, with a release date in July or June.

What makes her project even more special for her is that it will be shot in the same house that was featured in the classic Filipino World War II movie “Oro Plata Mata.” Beauty is a collector of Philippine antiques and contemporary arts and loves being the caretaker of her country’s history.

The actress is married to art curator Norman Crisologo, and she jokingly shared that attending Sundance left her speechless.

“Naubos ‘yung English ko doon sa interview sa Sundance.”