House Speaker Romualdez Calls for Increased Bilateral Talks with US on Economic Issues

Photo source: congress.gov.ph

The Speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives, Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, has emphasized the need for increased bilateral discussions with the United States, particularly on economic issues. Romualdez met with his counterpart, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, in the US Capitol on Wednesday night, accompanied by other Philippine lawmakers and the Philippine Ambassador to the US, Jose Manuel Romualdez.

Romualdez described the meeting as fruitful, with both sides agreeing that the Philippines-US relationship has never been stronger and is reaching new heights. However, he also emphasized the importance of tangible results from the relationship, highlighting the need to strengthen economic cooperation in addition to defense cooperation.

During the meeting, Romualdez extended an invitation for McCarthy to visit the Philippines and see firsthand the strength of the ties between the two countries. McCarthy, who represents California, responded positively to the invitation, stating that he wants to see the two countries become even closer.

Romualdez and his delegation are currently in the US to attend lectures and engage with US officials.

Overall, Romualdez’s meeting with McCarthy highlights the importance of continued cooperation and discussion between the Philippines and the United States, particularly as both countries seek to strengthen economic ties and strategic partnerships.