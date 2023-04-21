Perceived Deficiencies in Senior High Program Keep General Education Classes in College Curriculum

Photo credit: Michael Cuevas

Perceived deficiencies in basic education have led colleges and universities in the Philippines to continue offering general education classes, even though these subjects are already taught in senior high school, according to lawmakers during a joint House hearing with members of EDCOM 2. The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) initially removed 38 to 48 units of required general education classes when the K to 12 program began, but colleges and universities added back courses as “remediation for the deficiencies of basic education,” resulting in most degree programs still lasting four years. CHED Chairperson Popoy De Vera stated that CHED faced pushback from industry professionals and other groups when attempting to trim down the curriculum of various degree programs.

The joint House hearing, led by the basic and higher education committees, aimed to align the priorities of CHED and the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), which is conducting a comprehensive review of the education system three decades after the first EDCOM was created. The Department of Education has been conducting an ongoing review of senior high and has found a curriculum that is overstuffed with content but lacking in several prerequisites for essential learning competencies, according to Vice President Sara Duterte, who concurrently serves as the education chief.

During the discussion, EDCOM 2 members asked CHED Chairperson De Vera to explain why several college degree programs still require four years of study despite the reduced number of general education classes in senior high. He stated that technical panels for other degree programs are still evaluating whether to reduce the number of required units. However, De Vera also noted that CHED has faced pushback from professional associations that want to maintain the integrity of the curriculum, and he personally supports downsizing college curriculums.