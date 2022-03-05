Ultimate New Wave Evolution (& closely related styles) part 7

A broad spectrum of styles, New Wave may be Rock/guitar-oriented or it may also be Pop/synthesizer-based. For this batch, I am featuring albums that fall under the latter. As the description suggests, this kind of New Wave music–better known as Synthpop–is often dancey, owing to its rhythmic beats, bouncy bass lines, catchy keyboard melodies, and funky guitar strums if present.

Now, let’s dance to the groove, and savor the sheen of Synthpop amidst million miniscule mirrorballs and sparkling strobelights.

* ABC – …How to Be a… Zillionaire! (1985) (“Be Near Me”)

* Soft Cell – Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret (1981) (“Tainted Love”)

* Pet Shop Boys – Actually (1987) (“What Have I Done to Deserve This?”)

* Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Crush (1985) (“Secret”)

* Erasure – The Innocents (1988) (“A Little Respect”)

* Red Flag – Naïve Art (1989) (“Russian Radio”)

* When in Rome – When in Rome (1988) (“The Promise”)

* Information Society – Information Society (1988) (“What’s on Your Mind [Pure Energy]”)