Maple Taffy is Back!

We were happy to see Festival du Voyageur open up again this year and continue the winter tradition of enjoying maple taffy again. The music, tents, and celebrations were back as last year festival was cancelled due to the Covid19 pandemic.

The additional highlight of our day trip to Festival du Voyageur was scoring the official Voyageur family badge during our joint family photo at Voygeaur Park. While taking our own family photo, we were photo bombed by the Turenne Family, just outside Fort Gibraltar. Luc and Lorenzo were wearing their Festival du Voyageur sashes (ceinture fléchée in French) and were given the badges.

He Ho! Bon Festival! See you again next year!

Photos by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal