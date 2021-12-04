Ultimate New Wave Evolution (& closely related styles) part 1

Previously, I featured remarkable ’60s-forming bands associated with Sunshine/Psychedelic/Bubblegum Pop. Starting this issue, I will delve again on New Wave, which I already did in the past; but this time, I will focus on albums classifiable under it that I have copies of in my record collection.

If you are a big fan of this type of music, or interested in exploring its roots and development through actual releases–from its humble beginning, heyday, to contemporary times–then you may regard this as a useful reference.

Of the countless CDs and vinyl records in my collection, the following are some of my favorites in the genre. They are also among the most common and popular.

* Culture Club – Colour by Numbers (1983)
* Tears for Fears – Songs from the Big Chair (1985)
* Spandau Ballet – Parade (1984)
* Depeche Mode – Some Great Reward (1984)
* Duran Duran – Rio (1982)
* Big Country – The Crossing (1983)
* China Crisis – Working with Fire & Steel (1983)
* a-ha – Hunting High and Low (1985)

