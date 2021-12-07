Marian is rumored as one of the judges in Miss Universe 2021



Fans speculate that Marian Rivera will serve as a judge in the competition after she called herself “honored.” The Kapuso star appeared to have teased that she will be a judge for Miss Universe 2021 after she showed a photo of herself looking stunning in a red off-shoulder dress for a glam shoot by Mark Nicdao on her Instagram page on December 1, 2021. “Honored,” Rivera said, accompanied by a crown and universe emoji. Meanwhile, Rivera’s husband, Dingdong Dantes, also appeared to have hinted at the supposed judging stint as he greeted the actress, “Miss u….”

Will the actress be part of the selection committee in the 70th Miss Universe pageant? If Rivera is indeed going to be part of Miss Universe 2021’s selection committee, she would not be the first Filipino to take on the role. Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was chosen as a judge in 2017, while Broadway star Lea Salonga was part of the panel of judges in Miss Universe 2011. Neither Rivera nor the Miss Universe Organization has confirmed whether the actress is going to be part of the beauty pageant’s selection committee. The 70th Miss Universe pageant will be held in Israel on Dec. 12. The panel of judges is usually announced ahead of the competition’s finals.