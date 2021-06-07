Typhoon Dante Triggers Floods to Parts of Visayas



Heavy downpour brought about by typhoon Dante has triggered flooding across a significant number of provinces in the Visayas.

For its part, the Queen City of the South has been pounded by the said storm early Tuesday evening, also affecting certain areas within the city.

Among these areas within Cebu City were Nasipit Road in Talamban, Kinasangan Road, Bayanihan in Quiot Pardo, the road below Mambaling Flyover, P. del Rosario Street, Sikatuna Street and parts of Ayala Access Road in Hipodromo and Lorega San Miguel.

Barangay T. Padilla was knee-deep in floodwaters and flooding was likewise reported in Consolacion, one of Cebu’s municipalities.

In Eastern Visayas, 13 villages located in Maasin City, Southern Leyte were flooded, affecting 600 families. As per Maasin Mayor, Nacional Mercado, a number of villages had houses submerged in floodwater with the families currently in evacuation centers.

The Philippine National Police Eastern Visayas reported that subdivisions within the towns of Bato, Matalom and Hilongos in the province of Leyte were likewise flooded, with 17 families from Matalom municipality evacuated.

Landslide

The Department of Public Works and Highways Central Visayas reported a landslide in the municipality of Dalaguete, Cebu; thereby, making a part of the Dalaguete-Mantalongon-Badian road impassable. No casualties were reported during the said incident.

Stranded Passengers

The Philippine Coast Guard also reported 3,360 passengers to be stranded in 63 ports nationwide, along with 1,078 rolling cargos, 71 vessels and three motor bangkas.