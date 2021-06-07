KD Estrada Goes International with Recording of “Mabagal” Chinese Version



Himig Handog 2019 winning song, “Mabagal” now has a Chinese version, with Star Magic artist KD Estrada and Singaporean artist, Haven as the singers.

According to Star Magic’s Inside News, Estrada learned Mandarin just for this recording. Translating the Tagalog lyrics to Chinese was Roy Li.

Estrada expressed how honored he was to be part of this international collaboration between the Philippine’s Star Music and Singapore’s Academy of Rock and shared how everyone involved made it a super fun experience.

The Chinese version of “Mabagal” can now be heard in YouTube and other music streaming platforms.

When asked what he is busy with now that the recording is finished, Estrada said he will be writing more songs and would like to do more international collaborations so he can learn about new cultures, music and consequently, broaden his genres.

Estrada used to be part of the iWant series, “Unloving U” and is now a group member of the Squad Plus group.

“Mabagal” was sung by Daniel Padilla and Moira dela Torre. Apart from winning Himig Handog Song of the Year, it also bagged all the competition’s special awards.