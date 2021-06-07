Fans In The Stands



A crowd of 500 fully vaccinated healthcare workers graced the stands of Bell MTS during Game 1 of Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, between the hometown Winnipeg Jets and visiting Montreal Canadiens.



In full compliance with public health guidelines, this small gesture of appreciation is being offered to up to 500 healthcare workers who will be given the opportunity to win a ticket to one of the first two home games.

Among the 500 fans included Jackie Bansal, Mary Manzano and Mike Groening.

Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, allied health professionals and support staff) from across Manitoba were selected by a random lottery. Over 6,000 entries were received for the special ticket lottery draw.

“As Manitobans make their appointments to get vaccinated, we hope that the sight of fans back in the stands will offer some encouragement of what a return to more normal life will look like. In the meantime, it is very encouraging to welcome even a small group of fans back to the next two Winnipeg Jets games at Bell MTS Place,” said John Olfert, President & Chief Operating Officer, True North Sports + Entertainment. “We are excited to be able to provide this first fan opportunity as a show of gratitude to those within the healthcare sector who have provided so much support and care to our community throughout the pandemic. These fans will bring an energy to our team that has been greatly missed over the past 15 months.”