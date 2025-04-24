Two Filipino Dentists Perform in the All-Dentist Musical Chicago



Dr. Tricia Magsino Barnabé and Dr. Tom Colina will entertain audiences in a five-show All-Dentist Musical production of Chicago at Theatre Cercle Moliere from May 7th to May 11th. In this musical set in the 1920s, Dr. Tom Colina plays the jilted husband Amos Hart and performs in a number of song and dance numbers. Dr. Tricia is featured in two completely distinctive triple threat roles as Mary Sunshine and Catrina Hupyak. Her first role is high soprano Mary Sunshine, a vibrant and much-admired reporter who speaks in a mid-Atlantic accent. Her second role is Catrina Hupyak, a wrongly-accused woman who is jailed for allegedly killing her husband. Originally written as a Hungarian role, Hupyak is now presented as a Filipina with a very edgy, emotional monologue spoken in Tagalog. Dr. Tricia conceptualized and spearheaded the All-Dentist Musicals for the Manitoba Dental Association in 2010 and to this day this production company performs biennially. It has raised significant funds for theatre companies, Children’s Variety Telethon, Head and Neck Cancer patients and the Manitoba Dental Foundation.



Trish with Chicago Poster