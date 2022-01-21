Top Five Good Parenting Tips

Parents play a huge role in the lives of their children. Parents must teach and influence their children in the best possible way. Consequently, it is necessary to consider all aspects of parenting, from daily life issues such as getting your child to eat healthy, do well at school and make friends. In addition, consider more general problems such as preventing your child from developing mental health problems or risky behavior in later life.

Here are five key tips to help you become a great parent.

1 .Being a good role model

It has been shown that children will copy their parents’ behavior, even when they have been asked not to. This can be seen in different situations, such as at mealtimes or watching television, but it is essential to remember that it works both ways. Thus, be careful of how you live as your child will copy you.

2. Practice kind and firm positive parenting

Be kind to your child, even when it is difficult. If they are tired or cranky, try to understand what is making them like this and show compassion instead of overreacting angrily. This may be hard as you might not know how to act in these situations, but it will become easier with time and experience. This is because children are more likely to obey their parents when they feel loved by them.

It is also essential to be firm with your child, which means listening carefully to their feelings while still making the rules very clear.

3. Talk with your child and help their brains integrate

It is essential to maintain open communication with your child. Regularly sit down together and talk about what they are doing at school, how they feel, their hopes for the future, etc.

Get close with your child and help their brain integrate by explaining things to them in different ways than you usually would. For example, when you know they are having a hard time at school, tell them what is happening in your day, but with the roles reversed.

This will provide an opportunity for your child to let off some steam about the things that are bothering them while gaining some perspective on their situation.

4. Reflect on your childhood

It is crucial that parents think about their own childhood experiences when parenting, even if it was a long time ago. For example, you might feel guilty or angry that your mother left home when you were young, making it difficult for you to leave the house to go to work. Or you might think that your father was too strict with rules and got into arguments about this with him.

This is fine, but you need to consider whether holding on to these feelings will help or hurt you as a parent (if at all). This can be hard because it means confronting things that we might not want to think about, but it is essential to understand better and help our children.

5. Love your kids and show them love

The most important thing is to love your children unconditionally and show them this through affection and other means. Even if they do not always obey you, telling them that you love them will help them trust in the relationship with their parents and feel safe. This unconditional love will also help them become more independent and feel good about themselves, so they can go out into the world and be confident.

Following these five points will help guide parents towards developing strong, healthy relationships with their children. This is important because it has been shown that when there is a good relationship between parents and their children, their children will have a good everyday life.

I’d love to hear your feedback and stories about parenting. Comments, suggestions and personal experiences are welcome. Email info@FilipinoJournal.com, Subject “Filipino Parenting Tips”