The New Kapwa Kultura Performing Arts Recruits Talent

Merry Murderesses rehearsing for Cell Block Tango

Kapwa Kultura Performing Arts is inviting all interested individuals to a Meet and Greet / Workshop on Sunday, April 27 from 6:00pm – 9:00pm at the Philippine Canadian Centre of Manitoba (PCCM), 737 Keewatin Street.

Kapwa Kultura Performing Arts is a new all-inclusive performance group created to share the traditions of Philippine culture through theatre, music, song and dance. Performances will also present the evolving narrative and identity of modern day Filipino culture.

This new group is looking for performers of all ages to sing and dance this summer on Thursday, August 7 and Saturday, August 9 for a “special event” at the Philippine Canadian Centre of Manitoba (PCCM). More details on that special event will be shared after an official announcement in the coming weeks.

* No registration fees * Filipinos and Non-Filipinos welcome * Dancers and singers welcome * NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY

For more details contact:

kapwakultura.wpg@gmail.com